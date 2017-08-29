GE to add 150-MW wind power with advanced turbines

Foreign investment in wind energy

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

GE has signed an agreement with Tricon Boston Consulting Private Limited (TBCPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, for the provision and installation of the largest 150 MW wind project in Jhimpir, Pakistan.

Under this agreement, GE will provide 87 GE 1.7-103 wind turbines to the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, Power China, for implementation in the Gharo-Keti Bandar Wind Corridor in Jhimpir, Sindh. GE will also provide 10 years of operations and maintenance services as part of the contract.

GE’s 1.7-103 high-performing wind turbine may provide up to a 30 percent increase in annual energy production (AEP) compared to its predecessor, with an increase in blade swept area that allows for greater energy capture and improved project economics for wind developers and operators. GE has been providing advanced wind turbines for the development of wind power plants in the Jhimpir corridor in Thatta district, adding more power to the national grid. The new wind farm further underlines the tremendous potential of Pakistan in leveraging wind power.

Dr. Manar Al Moneef, CEO of Renewable Energy at GE Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said: “GE is committed to supporting the Pakistani government in meeting its goals of providing reliable power to improve the lives of the people of Pakistan. We want to increase and sustain Pakistan’s installed renewable energy capacity and annual wind additions. Wind power generation is an affordable & environmental-friendly solution, benefiting from a short implementation cycle delivering quick returns for the investment.”

The U.S. Agency for International Development and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates Pakistan has over 132 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity. The generation of clean wind energy also contributes to the goal of the Government of Pakistan under Vision 2025 to increase the percentage of indigenous sources of power generation to over 50 percent.

Nadeem Abdullah, CEO of Sapphire Wind Power Company Limited, said: “We are setting up the largest wind project which will feed the Pakistani national grid benefiting all sections of the community – households, cities, villages and industries. Pakistan has tremendous potential for wind energy, which is competitive with other generation technologies while having zero emissions. We are proud to be partnering with GE, a world leader in power generation technologies that continues to be a solid partner for us in our Group’s existing thermal and wind generation projects.”

GE Renewable Energy is one of the world’s leading wind turbine suppliers, with more than 30,000 wind turbines installed globally. A long-term partner in supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic growth, GE technologies today generate more than 25 percent of the country’s electricity.

Sarim Sheikh, President & CEO of GE Pakistan, Iran & Afghanistan, said: “The demand for energy is increasing in Pakistan and is expected to grow in the coming years. Wind energy is a clean and low cost renewable resource available in the country and the potential, for the use of alternative technologies, is yet to be fully explored.