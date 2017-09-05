GDP lead Brazil 0.2 percent GDP growth confirms end to recession

Rio De Janeiro

Brazil confirmed its slow exit from the country’s worst recession on record Friday with the economy nudging up 0.2 percent, the second straight quarter to show growth, the official statistics office said.

The increase in GDP surprised analysts polled earlier by financial newspaper Valor who’d been expecting no movement for the second quarter of the year. In the first quarter, Latin America’s biggest economy expanded one percent.

Brazil plunged into negative growth with 3.8 percent shrinkage in 2015 and 3.6 percent last year, reversing what had been touted as one of the world’s most promising markets.—AFP