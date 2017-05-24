GDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues on PHC orders

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Anti encroachment drive in Galyat is in full swing and on the 2nd day 28 hotels, shops and houses were sealed in Donga Gali while yesterday 34 hotels, shops and plazas were sealed for illegal and un-authorized constructions says officials spokesman of the GDA while talking to media here on Tuesday.

It should be noted that anti encroachment drive in Galyat has been started on the directive on Peshawar High Court where dead line of 25th May was fixed by the court to remove all illegal and unauthorized constructions specially high rise buildings and illegal constructions in entire Galyats which includes Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali and in other areas.

Few days back GDA squad started removing the encroachments but the squad faced strong resistance and protestors blocked the road by burning tyers and also injured the GDA staff with pelting stone on them and had damaged GDA vehicles. Then FIR was lodged and eight were booked and later on the intervention of local elders and members of district council with representatives of the trader’s bodies, 14 members committee was formed to look after the encroachment drive and facilitate the GDA officials.

Today squad headed by the director GDA Khalid Khan along with heavy contingent of police, assistant commissioner and other officials of the district administration sealed at least 10 hotels were sealed which includes hotel amore, pine safari hotel with five residential buildings for illegal commercial activity was carried out which includes houses of Ayesha Waseem, Dr. Feroz Shah, Haji Mushtaq and others.