GDA gets rest houses control

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Department has handed over the administrative control of rest-houses to the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) in a bid to further boost tourism in the province by providing tourists with a comfortable stay in the scenic region.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, the rest-houses in Galiyat, which were earlier transferred to the Tourism Corporation by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, were renovated and refurbished and made them comfortable to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the serene region.

Soon after renovation, the rest-houses were opened for general public in 2015. The TCKP also introduced an online booking system by launching its own web portal.

The web portal includes not only booking of rest-houses but also tour guides options. The website also includes information on different rest-houses, statistics, pictures and attractions like nearby scenic opportunities for the tourists.

The initiative was hailed by the common people, which made the rest-houses comfortable for the tourists and profitable for the government. They started earning huge profit for the provincial exchequer.

Earlier, the rest-houses including, Retreat House and Police Resthouse Nathiagali, Inspection Bungalow Murree, Forest Resthouse Thandiani, Additional Cottage Nathiagali, Vendia Cottage Nathiagali, Pine Resthouse Nathiagali, Forest Cottage Nathiagalai, Forest Resthouse Dungagali, Forest Resthouse Barian, TCKP Resthouse Thandiani, European Cottage 29, 30 & 1, Shimla Cottage, Secretariat Cottage Nathiagali, Chand View Murree, Raees Khana Nathiagali, Fan House Nathiagali, Speaker House Nathiagali, Communication & Work House Nathiagali, Blue Pine Cottage Nathiagali, Nathiagali, C&W House Nathiagali, C&W Resthouse Changlagali, C&W Resthouse Thandiani, Dugree Inspection Hut, Birangali Forest Rest House, Dak Bungalow Nathiagali, Changlagali Rest House and GDA Rest House Khanaspur were transferred to the TCKP in two phases.

The TCKP operationalised these rest-houses on commercial basis that started earning a handsome income for the provincial government in a short span of time. The revenue generated now from these rest-houses is also being spent on local development of Galiyat region.

According to officials, a comprehensive operational plan was prepared under which rest-houses could be rented out to anybody at market rate. The operational plan also covers categorization of rest-houses based on their quality, room rental or full rest house reservation, and booking facility for government servants during their official duty and private visits.

Galiyat is a region of outstanding scenic beauty with natural forests reserve. The Galiyat tract stretching between Abbottabad and Murree is dotted by a number of British-era hill resorts. Many rest-houses located in prime spots date back to the last century and have a historic charm.

The GDA has become an active entity and its management has been organised a number of cleanliness campaigns, construction of roads and parks, carried out renovation of rest-houses and national cycling race to Galiyat.—APP