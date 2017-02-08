GCU students design advertisement campaigns

Salim Ahmed

The outgoing batch of Government College University Lahore Fine Arts Department Wednesday put on display the advertisement campaigns on social issues and brands as their final projects. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition at the University’s Professor Abdus Salam, where the management of different organizations were also invited to witness the digital artwork of these students, and offer them work, internships and jobs.

As many as 21 final year students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons.) displayed their projects which comprised of complete advertisement material, including billboards, posters, press and electronic media advertisements, calendars, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

A project, designed to launch of a social welfare organization named ‘Khoj’ for the people who are imperfect or considered imperfect due to their disabilities and sins i.e. physically and mentally challenged persons, drug addicts, khawaja sira etc. Talking about her work, Iqra Chaudhry said that the biggest truth was that there was nothing perfect in the world, so must treat all humans equally despite their imperfections and sins. The students also put only display advertisement camping related different food, music and clothing brands.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Fine Arts Department Chaimran Mr Irfan Ullah Babar said that there had been a major shift in the market from manual artwork i.e. painting, calligraphy etc. to digital art work i.e. graphic designing, photography etc. in the last one decade.