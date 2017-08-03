GCU, PSQCA ink MoU to promote research

Staff Reporter

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, Karachi (PSQCA), Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research and awareness about quality control in the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and PSQCA Director General Muhammad Khalid Siddiq signed the 13-point accord at a graceful ceremony organised by the University’s Academic Planning and External Links at GCU Lahore.

Under the MoU, the PSQCA would provide all technical assistance to GCU Lahore in establishing the Standardisation, Quality and Technology Management Wing, and developing quality control education programmes.

The PSQCA would also include the senior faculty members and scientists of GCU in its technical committees for different products evaluation.

Speaking on the occasion, the PSQCA director general highlighted the need to include subjects related to quality control/ assurance in the University’s curriculum, saying they were going to sign an agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council in this regard.

Khalid Siddiq said that PSQCA to-date had developed or adopted 22,368 standards for different products, adding that they were looking forward to universities for research development and inclusion of universities’ senior faculty in technical committees for evaluation and regulation of these standards for different products.

Director Academic Planning and External Links Ms Fouzia Shahin said that a joint working group would be formed to regularly review the implementation of agreement and collaborative activities.

GCU Dean Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad, Director Research Prof Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Salam Chair in Physics Dr G Murtaza, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms Iram Sohail also attended the MoU-signing ceremony.