GCU-EFT gets donation

Staff Reporter

Dr Shumaila Seemi Malik, an eminent professor of radiology at Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore, Wednesday donated an amount of rupees one million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for initiating two perpetual scholarships in the name of her parents, Muhammad Bashir Malik and Ghulam Aisha Malik. The silver scholarships would be given to the two financially-challenged students of GCU every year on merit and would cover their university dues. Dr Shumaila Seemi Malik and her husband, Prof Dr Safdar Ali Malik handed over the donation cheaque to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at graceful ceremony at GCU, while GCU EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Butt said that GCU was the only public sector university in Pakistan which had an active endowment fund giving scholarships to deserving students. He said that costs of education were rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of the society who could not afford their academic expenses. He said that Prof Dr Safdar Ali Malik had already initiated two golden scholarships for financially-challenged students.