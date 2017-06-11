GCU EFT awards scholarships to 447 students

Salim Ahmed

The Old Ravians and philanthropists have donated about Rs 15.7 million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) at the Annual Scholarship Distribution and Fundraising Dinner 2017 for the scholarships of the university’s financially-challenged students. Eminent nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarikmand was the Chief Guest at the ceremony where donors were invited to personally meet the students who are being benefited from their donations.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Maznoor Butt said this year, the trust awarded scholarships worth Rs 12.29 million to the university’s 447 financially-challenged

including 41 golden scholarships which covered the university fee and hostel expenses of student. He said that the trust had awarded Rs 58.6 million scholarships to 1746 students since 2009. Prof Butt told the trust donors that the scholarships were given purely on merit after the interview of candidates by the GCU Financial Aid Committee which comprised of five heads of departments.

He said that all documents of applicants from income certificates to utility bills were examined in detail, so that only truly deserving students shall get the scholarships.

Addressing the ceremony, GCU EFT Executive Committee President Mr Iqbal Z Ahmed said that the fund had swelled to Rs 340 million rupees, and their target was raised it to rupees one billion by 2020, so that all financially-challenged get scholarships. He said that more than 2000 students apply to the trust for scholarships every year.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah appreciated the untiring efforts of the GCU EFT executive committee members, Mr Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Mr Javaid Oberia, Mr Zia Rizvi and especially Dr Khalid Maznoor Butt for the development of the university’s fund. He asked the scholarships’ recipients that these GCU EFT executive committee members should be their role models who are successful in their lives and are now paying back the debt of their alma mater by supporting its students who could not afford their academic expenses.

Dr Samar Mubarikmand express pleasure that Old Ravians are contributing towards continuation of education among the younger generation, and this is by the definition of the Holy Quran is a biggest virtue.

He said that GCU Endowment Fund was a role model for other educational institutions as well..