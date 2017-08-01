GCU Debating Society wins 307 oratory awards

Staff Reporter

The Debating Society of Government College University Lahore (GCUDS) has set an unprecedented national record by clinching a total of 307 trophies at various national competitions during the academic session 2016-17. The record includes 53 team trophies, 15 runners-up trophies, 100 best speaker awards, 73 second positions, 61 third positions and 05 consolation prizes at the various Declamation, Parliamentary Style Debates, Model United Nations style, Recitation and Poetry Competitions in English, Urdu, Pashto and Punjabi languages.

According to the annual report presented to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah on Monday by GCUDS, the Society last academic year won almost all major parliamentary tournaments in Urdu category including FCC, Kinnaird College, LUMS and Shahjiwana. In English category, GCU lifted the team trophies at PIEAS, RMC, FAST and Kinnaird College. The high achievers in parliamentary style debates included Raza Aftab Gillani, Hassan Qadeer Butt, Muhammad Shareef, Hamza Abbas, Hamid Riaz, Shahkar Ali Bukhari, Mudabbir Ali and Abdullah Cheema.

In Declamation, GCU orators won the team trophies at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, COMSAT, Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad, Lahore College for Women University, Scouts Cadet College Batrasi KPK and many others. According to the report, the speakers who excelled in Declamation included Mohiba Ahmed, Saad Khan, Kafeel Rana, Zain Ul Hassan, Arslan Doultana, Ali Zar, Haris Ali Virk, Abdul Raheem Virk, Zohaib Alam, Shehr Bano, Harram Malik, Daniyal Haider, Salman Sikander, Abdullah Mohsin, Bilal Ahmed, Hassaan Bin Irshad and Mohsin Ahmed.

The Ravian poets Usama Zoraiz, Muhammad Ali Zahir, Fahad Mehmood Sokhta, Kafeel Rana and Zohaib Alam won various poetry contests. Hafiz Amir, Zahid Hussain and Muhammad Sharjeel stood victorious in different Naat and Qiraat contests across the country. In different Model United Nations style debates, Rabia Javed, Saqib Yaqoob, Mukarram Ghafoor, Huzaifa Ali, Sarmad Wali, Hannan Asghar and Sarmad Bukhari won several prizes.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah congratulated the Ravian orators on their excellent performance in the national debating competitions.