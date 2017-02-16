GCU 117th annual sports begins

Sports Reporter

Lahore

The three-day 117th annual sports of the Government College University Lahore commenced here on Thursday at a grand inaugural ceremony at the university’s Oval Ground with nearly 6,000 students from 30 departments, showcasing their talent in different events.

One-minute silence was observed at the inaugural ceremony for the martyrs of Lahore blast.

The GCU athletes, led by Ghulam Qadir, who represented Pakistan at the last Commonwealth Games, took oath that they would take part in annual games abiding by the rules and in the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports and the honour of their teams.

The Department of Engineering bagged the prestigious trophy of the Best March Past Contingent, while Department of Political Science stood second. The musicians hailing from GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society (NAMS) presented a special anthem for 115th GCU Athletics Meet.

In his message on the annual sports day, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Hassan Amir Shah said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students.