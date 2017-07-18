GCC may eject Qatar from membership

Doha

The regional grouping of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) may well be on its way to excommunicating member state Qatar, as political tectonic plates seem to be widening a bitter divide.
Seismic uproar first surfaced early last month, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — all GCC members — abruptly cut their diplomatic ties to Qatar, another member of the bloc, and blocked their transit routes with the country.
They accused Qatar of sponsoring terrorism and later issued a list of 13 demands they said Doha had to meet in order for ties to be normalized. The Qatari government denied the accusation and rejected the demands.—Agencies

