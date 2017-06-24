GBTD issues special instructions for tourists

Islamabad

Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Development (GBTD) has issued special instructions for tourists, who intending to visit tourists places of Gilgit-Baltistan. Talking to APP, an official of Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Development said, “Tourists should confirm the road situation and about weather conditions before the start of their journey and they should also check the hotel reservation before the arrival”. He said tourists should confirm the air tickets on time if they are traveling by air and they should respect the culture and tradition of the particular area.

Every tourist should have their identity card and passport and tourists should make sure about their garments as per the weather conditions, he said. He said tourists could get the training about camping and tracking with the professional trainers and to use gas and oil for cooking instead of using wood for fire. He said tourists should be aware to drive slow from coming to Khunjarab, Babusar and also apply less gearing. Every tourists should dispose off the left overs in the allocated areas instead of spreading garbage every where.

Due to monsoon rains the traveling could affect whether it may be road travel or by air tourists to adopt precautionary measures before traveling. More than fifteen thousand domestic tourists are visiting hilly areas especially Murree, Galiyat and other northern parts of the country on daily basis to enjoy the pleasant weather these days.

An official Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation told APP, that as the Eid was approaching near with having summer vacations of children, a number of families thronged to different hilly tourists’ resorts and the flow of tourists from various parts of the country had increased day by day.

He said (PTDC) had started work on analyzing the tourists ratio at various famous resort from the start of current summer season. He expressed hope that more tourists would visit various hilly resorts in the coming days. He said that at the end of the season, a detailed report would also be issued to compare the tourists flow with that of previous years.

He viewed that PTDC information Center work round the clock to facilitate the tourists and provide required information about various famous resorts. The resorts includg Bhurban, New Murree, Kashmir Point, Pindi Point, Mall Road and Ayubia were packed with tourists.—APP