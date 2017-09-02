GB tourists require planting a tree under GPP

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman here Thursday directed Forests Department to formulate a comprehensive policy in order to persuade tourists to take part in plantations in the province to counterbalance the effects of global warming and climate change. Under this policy, every tourist after coming to Gilgit Baltistan, would be required to plant at least one tree under Green Pakistan Project (GPP) assigned to Gilgit Baltistan to increase, conserve and protect forestry and biodiversity resources in the province.

The Chief Minister said tourists have already shown interest in this plan and stressed on launching of special awareness campaign for protection and promotion of forests in the province. The Chief Minister expressed these views during a presentation given by Forests Department and WWF officials about Green Pakistan here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said for the first time, the government has taken a decision for monitoring of forestry afforstration campaign and under third party evaluation through WWF, monitoring of the new afforestration planted under by Forests Department under Green Pakistan was held. The report has been received and more steps would be taken for promotion of forestry sector on the basis of its findings in the province, he explained. He directed the Forests Department to identify areas in different mountains for throwing of seeds with help of helicopters to give further boost to forestry sector in GB. The Chief Minister said afforstration should continue rather making it restricted only to two months and directed the Forests Department to make efforts by planting more trees on government lands.

The Chief Minister was told that up till now 118, 130 plants have been planted in Gilgit Baltistan under Green Pakistan and this year plants would be sown on 90acres land under this project. He also directed Secretary Forest to take measures for plantation of trees at Jotiyal to Burmas Walking Track. Under Green Pakistan project, machines would also be installed for speedy disposal of waste at National Parks.—APP