GB revived magistracy system benefiting people

Gilgit

The revival of magistracy system in Gilgit Baltistan has helped resolve many of the problems faced by the people. Many of the issues especially encroachments on government lands, non implementation on price lists, law and order problems and other public issues were increasing due to absence of a coordinated system of administration.

According to a public survey, the people of Gilgit Baltistan consider the present government of Gilgit Baltistan far more better than the previous government of Pakistan Peoples Party. In the past, magistracy system was effectively working in Gilgit Baltistan but during the government of Pervez Musharraf the system was ended all over the country including Gilgit Baltistan.

PPP government did not take any effective steps to restore the system and this resulted in administrative difficulties. Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman after assuming his office showed wisdom and took some important decisions.

One of the decision was restoration of magistracy system. Media in Gilgit Baltistan has appreciated the decision of the government to renew the old administrative set up.—APP