GB CM distributes laptops among 454 KIU students

Gilgit

The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman here Friday distributed laptops among 454 students of Karakuram International University under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme phase-III to enable them to continue their studies and research works with professional manner. The Chief Minister during ceremony as chief guest ere distributed the laptops among talented students of the Karakum International University (KIU) strictly on merit.

Provincial Minister for Works and Services, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Seputy Speaker GB Legislative Assembly, Jaffarullah, Vice Chancellor KIU Professor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan, teachers, students and their relatives attended. Earlier, 886 students of KIU had received laptops under PM Laptop scheme and with distribution of 454 laptops today, a total of 1340 laptops were distributed among students of the university so far.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the distribution of laptops were the gift of Prime Minister for students of Gilgit Baltistan and asked students to get full advantage of this facility in their education process. The Chief Minister said students were the future of Pakistan and asked them to concentrate on their studies and work for progress and development of the country.

The GB Government on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has taken unprecedented measures for promotion of education sector and university campus are being established in the province. The establishment of university campuses was started from Hunza whereas such facility would be launched at Diamir and Ghazar from December this year, he explained. He said a state of the art bridge at Chomak in Skardu city has been constructed in connection with establishment of Baltistan University which will provide a vast land for the university.

The campus of Baltistan University would also be setup at Ganjay, Kharmang and Shakar whereas KIU campus would be established at GIlgit and Diamir districts to provide quality education to students at their doorsteps. The Chief Minister announced provision of two more buses to Karakuram University to address shortage of buses for students of the university.

The government has appointed lady teachers at primary school level to provide better education services to girls and boys students. The Chief Minister also approved water supply scheme from Konodas to Karakuram University costing Rs200million that would help address water problem of university area besides Kanodas locality. A state of the art Expressway from Naltar to Karakum University would be constructed besides a public park and museum between the University and Denor as work on these projects would start this year.—APP