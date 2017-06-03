Gawadar remains thirsty

Despite being an important point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the population of Gwadar has been confronting shortage of drinking water due to the drying up of Ankara Dam, which is the main source of supplying water for drinking purposes. However, it has reached dead level because its catchment areas had not received rains for many years. The demand for supplying clean and safe drinking water to the residents of Gwadar has once again increased. The dire need of water can be measured that people are compelled to block roads to protest against unpredictable power and water supply.

Moreover, the incumbent Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanullah Khan Zehri last year approved Rs 55.6 million for immediate resolution of acute shortage of drinking water in and around Gwadar. Projects worth Rs27.803m were also initiated in Krwat with Rs 6.65m approved for the supply of pumps and machinery for a desalination plant. The water shortage is rising day by day. According to Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) the current need of water is 4.6 million gallons per day, which is expected to rise to 12 MGD till 2020 and 30 MGD till 2030.

However, the government does not appear to be serious in solving this issue on a permanent basis. It is third time that Gwadar is facing drought-like situation but the government just took short-term measures, instead of long-term solutions. Provision of water though water tankers is a transient answer. The government is requested to resolve the issue by assuring supply of water through a sustainable way.

BABA FAIZ

Turbat

