Gaw Kadal shuts on anniversary of massacre

Srinagar

Complete shutdown was observed in Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas, today, on the completion of 27 years to the deadliest Gaw Kadal massacre.

Call for the strike and demonstrations was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road in Maisuma and Lal Chowk areas of Srinagar.

The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in these areas and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the city to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the Gaw Kadal massacre. The authorities continued to put Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Hilal Ahmed War under house arrest or in custody to stop them from leading the demonstrations.

However, despite restrictions, Hurriyet leaders including Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, Firdos Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Abdur Rasheed Untoo, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo attended a function held in the memory of the martyrs at Gaw Kadal. Addressing on the occasion, they demanded bringing to book the troops involved in such massacres in the occupied territory. Indian police arrested Muhammad Ahsan Untoo after subjecting him to torture.

More than 50 innocent people were killed in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21 in 1990 when Indian forces had resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by troops, the previous night. The carnage took place hour after the appointment of notorious anti-Muslim Jagmohan Malhotra as governor of the occupied territory.

The joint resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India had faced only one Jallianwala Bagh massacre during its movement for freedom whereas Kashmiris had faced scores of such gory incidents during the past seven decades.

On the other hand, the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar termed a resolution adopted by the so-called Kashmir Assembly on return of Pandits as a political gimmick. He said that the Kashmiris would welcome the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley but settling them in separate colonies would be unacceptable.—KMS