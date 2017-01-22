Gavaskar to ring 5-minute bell at Eden Gardens

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has been asked to ring the bell at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. This was revealed by Saurav Ganguly, another former captain and the president of the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal), the host of the 3rd ODI against England.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile, Ganguly says, “Sunil Gavaskar will be here tomorrow and will request him to do this honour”.

“The practice of ringing the bell will continue in all international matches here, he added.

Following the 10-year-old tradition of Lord’s, last year Eden Gardens installed the silver coated bell under the Eden Clock and Kapil Dev was the first bell ringer at this ground (during the Test match against New Zealand in last September).

The bell at Lord’s and Eden Gardens are rung to notify the umpires and the players the start of the match.

“We also had plan to ask Virat Kohli to do this, but as he is a playing member (and captain also) of the team, it would be unwise for him to signal for the start of the game”.

May be in future, Kohli will get this honour.

Dhoni demands more tickets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been obliged with the extra tickets. “Dhoni asked for some more tickets and the same are given to him. It is not known who would be his guests on Sunday. His contribution as a captain of the Indian team will be recognized and he will be felicitated”, Ganguly added.

Dhoni recently resigned as a captain of the limited over games but is a senior playing member of the team. It is to be seen whether his parents would be there at the Eden. His wife, daughter and closest friends are likely to be there at the stadium.

Army stands

“In the next international match after Sunday’s ODI, the two stands at the Eden Gardens will be named after two military men”, Ganguly added.

“The army is the custodian of the land where Eden Gardens is situated, the two stands will be named after army men|.

“On Sunday, the two players’ names (Saurav Ganguly and Pankaj Roy) and two ex-administrators’ names (Jagmohan Dalmiya and B. N. Dutt) will be given to the stands”, Ganguly signed off.