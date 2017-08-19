Gate constructed at Pak-Iran border; 126KM of border fenced

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has completed the construction of a Gate at Pak-Iran border and fenced 126 kilometres of the border.

The Interior Ministry in reply to a question in the national assembly told the house about fencing of borders with Afghanistan and Iran. It said that regular meetings of joint border commissions are held to sort out issues and avoid any misunderstanding.

The Ministry said there is no proposal under consideration to close the border with Afghanistan. However additional check posts are being constructed and scanners being provided at these posts to stop illegal movements. Travel on local documentation has been stopped and only visa holders are allowed to cross the border.

The ministry further said that digital monitoring of traffic is being done at the gate of Pak-Afghan border in Chaman where 50 new posts have been established for the Frontier Corps.

The House was also informed that 298 Indians were given Pakistani citizenship during the last five years.