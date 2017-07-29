Staff Reporter

The Department of Management science and Department of Economics arranged a one-day GAT general preparation session at COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad Campus for the students who are seeking admission in MS-Management and MS-Economics program for Fall Semester 2017.

Students seeking admissions in CIIT, Islamabad participated in the one day preparatory sessions. Mathematics and analytical reasoning was conducted by prof. Sajjad Ahmed while English and comprehension portion conducted by Prof. Syed Naveed Bukhari.

At the end of the session Head of Dept, Management Science, Dr.Muhammad Tahir Presented shields to the resource person of Workshop.