Gas supply with good pressure in cooking hours priority: SNGPL

Multan

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager Amjad Mumtaz on Friday said that gas supply with good pressure in cooking hours was top priority.

The GM SNGPL told APP here that regasified and reliquified natural gas (RLNG) was being provided to industrial and CNG sectors. He said demand and supply difference had been raised due to increase in consumption during the winter season, adding that 92 million cubec feet gas was being provided to consumers against demand of 140 to 150 million cubec feet daily across the region.

He said people using compressors were also creating problems for others.—APP