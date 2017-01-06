Abdul Majid Maqsood

Islamabad

Our country has been facing an acute gas shortage for a long time like the shortage of electricity. This is because of the increase of CNG stations after which overall gas pressure becomes low in residential areas.

In spite of the shortage and low pressure people are still facing high bills and taxes, in reward they are getting nothing. The government should improve gas pressure as well as should check the leakage of pipes and control the supply of gas to CNG stations by specifying the time for them to sell.