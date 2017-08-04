It is quite appreciable that in line with the federal government, the Punjab government is also making concerted efforts for increasing electricity production using hydel, thermal, coal and gas sources by establishing new power plants in different parts of the province. With 1320 megawatt coal based Sahiwal power plant already completed in a record time and is fully functional for the last couple of months, the provincial government has also taken another welcome decision to set up gas-based 1200 megawatt power plant in comparatively backward district of Rahim Yar Khan in South Punjab. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who presided over an important meeting the other day which reviewed the progress in respect of new gas fired power plant said that like other on-going development projects in the province, gas-based power plant will also be completed speedily in a transparent manner by working day and night and it will be financed by the provincial government from its own resources. He maintained that the gas-based power plant will be environmental friendly as well as cheap. German experts, according to the reports, who also attended the meeting assured to provide technical assistance for the new gas power plant in line with its pace of construction. It is good to note as more and more energy sector projects are being launched and nearing completion quite speedily, it is expected that an additional 5500 megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid by the end of 2017. Quite obviously this will considerably bridge the gap between power supply and demand and bring down electricity load shedding duration to the barest possible. Keep your fingers crossed and praying for good things continue to happen for prosperity, progress and development of the people of Pakistan with the blessings of Almighty Allah. EM ZED RIFATLahore

