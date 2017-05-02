Gas load-shedding

Syed Farahat Ali

Karachi

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the load shedding of CNG. The citizen pay a good amount of taxes and in return they expect to be provided with the civic amenities. The load-shedding of CNG has now become routine, which is now also becoming a problem for the citizens. People have to wait for hours in long queues at the gas stations, which consumes a lot of time.

Office workers and usually students cannot reach their destinations in time due to the traffic jams at various gas stations in the morning and the people have to wait on bus stops for a long time to find buses that are already overcrowded. Car, bike and auto rickshaw drivers go wrong way in order to save the CNG due to far intersection and U-turns. Fares are increased, which are not affordable for the poor man and he is unable to go to work with ease. CNG which is an economic and environment-friendly fuel which must be made available either for private or commercial vehicle only, this might ease down the load. I hope that the concerned authorities will look into the matter sympathetically and take necessary measure which will make the lives of citizen easier.