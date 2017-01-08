Garcia announces engagement to Golf reporter

ONLY time will tell whether Sergio Garcia finally grabs that elusive first major championship title in 2017, but the year is already guaranteed to be memorable for the Spaniard. On Friday, three days before celebrating his 37th birthday, Garcia posted on Twitter that he and girlfriend Angela Akins are tying the knot.

Akins is a former Golf Channel reporter and interviewer and has a pretty strong resume as a golfer, too. The 31-year-old started out college on TCU’s women’s golf team but would play her college golf at the University of Texas.

The former Longhorn has even got Garcia to join in on UT fever.

Garcia has been in high-profile relationships in the past, as he once dated Morgan-Leigh Norman (Greg Norman’s daughter). The Spaniard was rumoured to be engaged to Katharina Boehm in 2014 but eventually the two split. Boehm was also a former college golfer, as she was on the team at the College of Charleston.

But it doesn't matter where he ranks, this is likely his favourite start to a year ever. Congrats, Sergio and Angela!—Agencies

