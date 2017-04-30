Garbage town

Abdul Samad Mughal

Rawalpindi

I would like to bring into light the pressing issues being faced by the residents of the Rabaniabad, Fazaia Colony, Rawalpindi. The area is mired with multiple issues ranging from poor sanitation, boiling gutters and unhygienic environment causing diseases such as dengue, malaria and skin allergies among the people living there. Additionally, flooded streets also cause problems related to transportation which may endanger lives of children while passing through

Streets become flooded when it rains and water seeps into the houses causing a lot of inconvenience for the occupants. This issue has become a nuisance for the community. Authorities like RDA and Cantonment Board must take serious steps to address the issues forthwith.