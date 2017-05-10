Garbage on roads

Alina Akhlaq

Via email

Through columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to convey a message to readers. Littering has always been a problem especially in a country like ours where there are rules, but no implementation. Such a problem has gone too far when it starts to become a cause for accidents and a risk to human life.

I was driving to university the other day when I became witness to a horrible accident. There was a heap of garbage covering a major portion of the road. A bike rider trying to avoid the garbage made a quick lane change but did not notice the rickshaw coming behind him, which led to a crash. This could have been easily avoided if the road was clear. I request that this matter should be taken in hand by concerned dept at the earliest so that life of many innocents can be saved.