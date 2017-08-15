Garbage in Karachi

The garbage situation is worsening day by day. The residents of Sadder, Lyari and Gullrang towns are experiencing the garbage problem. Open sewage drains and garbage dumps are giving rise to many dangerous and harmful diseases.

Moreover, the residents have expressed their dissatisfaction over the functioning of the new local bodies system. The system seems to be incapable of performing its normal functions due to the lack of funds or necessary staff and equipment. The authorities concerned are requested to rid Karachi of insanitation and address the Karachi garbage’s dilemmas.

ADNAN YAR MUHAMMAD

Via email

Related