Garbage heaps show CDA’s apathy

Garbage heaps at sector G-9/1, G-6 and G-7 shows lethargic attitude of civic body of the federal despite having more than 2000 sanitation workers.

Residents of sectors G-7, G-6 and G-9 have urged CDA to take notice of the unhygienic condition in their neighborhoods and address open waste bins and dumps.

Talking to APP, residents of these sectors complained that garbage was being openly dumped at several open spaces in these sectors which showed the apathy of the civic body and posed the risk of spreading diseases, they added.

Farhan Mehmood, a resident of Sector G-9/1, said that the civic authority’s staffers were not addressing the unhygienic condition prevailing in the area.

Rakshanda Khan, a resident of Sector G-7 demanded that the CDA make proper arrangements for disposal of waste dumped in her sector.

When contacted, CDA’s Sanitation Department said that the authority had a schedule for each sector to pick up garbage dumped at designated bins.—APP

