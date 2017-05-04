Gangsters held for torturing women, looting houses

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police Wednesday arrested three gangsters involved in ransacking houses at gun point and torturing women.

The CIA has also recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

SSP Operations constituted special team who worked hard and succeeded to arrest three gangsters including ring leader Nisar Khan allegedly involved in looting houses after torturing women.

Other two gangsters have been identified as Nadir Khan and Yasir Khan who are being investigated further.

Police team recovered two 30 bore pistols, 11 rounds and it was also come to know that ring leader Nisar Khan has remained a jail bird in murder case at City police station Attock. During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed persons confessed to strike at house of Muhammad Mubeen at Ghori town (Phase-III) on April 18, 2017 and took snaps of women after thrashing them.—APP

Related