Gangs of criminals luring children to crime in Karachi

Staff Reporter

An instant aftermath of police being used as decoration piece for VIPs, instead of protection and safety for the general public, is that gangs of criminals have become operative luring children to promote street crime, which citizens feels has begun to assume epidemic proportions.

Sometime back European Union had boycotted Pakistani products for misusing children under 11 or 12 years of age for factory jobs, instead of ensuring education for them. Now this menace had sprung up in a city, where schools are engaged in money making business, instead of serving a cause.

When media drew attention on the subject, police has begun active, but only to prove its worth, rather than as commitment. It swung into operation, which is normally in fits and starts, arresting a five-member group involved in criminal activity, with two members aged 11 and 14. Some days ago, an 11-year old boys was shown by CCTV of accompanying such gangs in attempted phone snatching.

Reports said that the group is involved in multiple street crimes and police said one of the members is linked to murder.

Zeeshan, a 25-year-old member of the group was killed during a confrontation with police. Street crime has been on the rise in Karachi, leading to the Police announcing the start of a grand operation. The city’s Police chief, Mushtaq Maher told journalists on Jan 3, that street crime was now Karachi’s biggest concern.