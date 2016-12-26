Gangaram Sapkal named as Best statistician of the year

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Gangaram Sapkal, the Pune-based cricket statistician has been named as the Best Statistician of the year (2015-16) and has won the Anandji Dossa Memorial Trophy on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The Society of Cricket Statisticians of India (SCSI), which was formed in the year 2011, initiated this rolling trophy in the memory of late Anandji Dossa, the cricket historian, who at the age of 98, died two years ago.

The first trophy winner was Bharath Seervi.

“The SCSI has about 70 members including five from Australia”, informs Shishir Konkar, the treasurer.

“It was one of my best moments of life”, the 66-year-old Sapkal, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Pune, said on Sunday.

Sapkar wrote a book on World Cup Cricket, in which he provided every details of the first 10 World Cups played across the world.

Sapkal is a familiar face at various cricket matches in Mumbai and Pune. As a cricket-scorer and statistician he has served the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

“Sachin Tendulkar was one of the few who has kept me busy all the time in my over three decades of work”, he adds. I have recorded his every century scored in all formats of the game”, adds.

“The most memorable moment was when Sanjay Manjrekar was contemplating to declare at the tea-interval in the Ranji Trophy Semi-final against Hyderabad (1990-91) at the Wankhede Stadium”.

“He was on 312 n.o. at that time and I reminded him the highest scores made by B.B. Nimbalkar (443 runs n.o.), Vijay Merfchant’s 359 unbeaten and Sunil Gavaskar’s 340 runs in the First Class matches. Manjrekar continued thereafter but was out on 377 runs”, he added.

“The other memorable moment was when in a commentary box L. Sivaramakrishnan was officiating and I reminded the other fellow commentators (Chetan Sharma, W. V. Raman and Maninder Singh) about Siva’s birthday on the same day (31st December) and we all cut cake on his birthday”, Sapkal signed off.