Observer Report

Lucknow

A 35-year-old gang-rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh has been attacked with acid for the fourth time in Lucknow Saturday evening, reported NDTV. She has been admitted to a hospital after the latest attack. Acid was thrown at the woman sometime between 8pm and 9pm Saturday when she stepped out of her hostel to fill water from a hand-pump in Lucknow’s Aliganj area.