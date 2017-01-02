Gang of dacoit busted in Attock

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Attock Police on Monday claimed to arrest a gang of eight dacoits involved in different cases of dacoity in Attock and other districts.

Addressing a press conference here, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat said the gang was involved in looting a bank and a general store in Ghorghushti (Attock).

The DPO said a team headed by DSP Hazro, Fiaz ul Haq was constituted to trace these culprits and the team arrested them using modern methods of investigation. The culprits included Sultan Mehmood, Akram Jameel, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Arshad Baig, Shakirullah, Ehtisham, Muhammad Asif and Ehtisham Khan.

Police recovered Rs 1.159 million, four pistols, a rifle, a repeater and thousand of rounds from their possession. The DPO said their two accomplices Younis and Sheraz Ahmad were still at large. He said the gang was also involved in other cases of dacoity in Rawalpindi and other areas. He said the gang was being controlled from Afghanistan and the culprits at large would also be brought to justice. He said in Hazro circle, 120 cases of illegal arms, 202 cases of drugs and 87 other cases were registered under National Action Plan and 164 proclaimed offenders were arrested.