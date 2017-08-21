Gang kidnaps 7 elite force cops

Shahbaz directs safe recovery

Our Correspondent

Rajanpur

Members of the Attaullah Pat gang attacked a police check post in the Kacha area of Rojhan, Rajanpur on Sunday and kidnapped seven elite force personnel.

The gangsters attacked the check post and a gun battle ensued between the police and the attackers. The attackers were able to take away seven policemen with them. The cops have been identified as elite force’s Luqman, Zeeshan, Shakir, Sabir, Jamshed, Safdar and ASI Muzammil.

Following the abduction, heavy contingents of the elite force personnel reached the scene and an operation against the gang is under way to rescue the kidnapped policemen. The entry and exit points of the Kacha area have been sealed and the gangsters surrounded.

Kacha Jamaal in Rajanpur district had served as a hideout of the Chottu gang for years and was even named Chottu Island by the locals. The island is about 11km in length and 6km in width.

For the past three decades, the Rojhan sub-district has been the battleground among Mazaris, Gorchanis and Bugtis. All tribes have supported gangsters to create a defensive shield against each other.

It is pertinent to mention here that shootouts occur between the police and bandits now and then. Last year, Chotu gang laid down arms after Pakistan Army’s grand operation in the area. However; his accomplices are once again active in the Kacha area.

Deputy Superintendent Police Bangla Ichha Ramiz Bokhari said the police officers were on boat patrol in the riverine area when they were picked up by gang members who are believed to have hidden in the sugarcane fields surrounding the area. An assistant sub-inspector of the Bangla Iccha police station is among those kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the safe recovery of kidnapped police personnel in Kacha area of Rajanpur at the earliest and added that all out resources should be utilized for this purpose. He directed Inspector General Police to submit a detailed report regarding kidnapping of police officials.