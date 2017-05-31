Gandhara varsity to be set up in Taxila

Islamabad

The government has planned to establish Gandhara International University in Taxila with an aim to highlight the ancient cultural heritage of the country and attract scholars interested in research on Buddhism and other religions.

According to official sources, an advisory committee had been formed to oversee the establishment of Gandhara University, Taxila. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) would build the university and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has formally approved the project.

According to the chairperson of ETPB and the steering committee of the project Siddiqul Farooque, the university would be a centre of excellence on Buddhism, Buddhist art and architecture, as well as a centre for interfaith harmony where scholars from Buddhist countries would be invited to study.

He said the university would attract religious tourists, scholars and researchers from around the world, especially Korea and Japan. He said Taxila valley was home to some of the world’s oldest Buddhist sites and the establishment of the university would play a key role in the revival of the oldest Buddhist seat of knowledge.—APP