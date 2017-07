Golra police have arrested 18 gamblers red handed during raid at gambling den in ‘Dhok Khokhran’ and recovered stake money from them, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted a team under supervision of SHO Golra police station Inspector Muhammad Abbass to ensure arrest of gamblers. This team including ASI Sohail Ashraf raided at the gambling den and arrested 18 gamblers red handed besides recovery of stake money Rs. 1,10, 380 from them.—APP

