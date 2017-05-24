Gambia’s Jammeh ‘stole $50m’, assets frozen

Gambia

The Gambia’s longtime former ruler Yahya Jammeh stole at least $50-million from the state, the country’s justice minister said, in the first major anti-corruption move by the country’s new president.

“President Yahya Jammeh personally or under his instructions directed the unlawful withdrawal of at least $50 million,” said Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou, describing withdrawals from The Gambia’s central bank and linked with state-owned Gamtel between 2013 and 2017.

“We have today obtained a court order freezing or placing a temporary hold on the known assets in the country of former President Yahya Jammeh and companies directly associated with him,” Tambadou added.

The court order concerns 88 bank accounts in Jammeh’s name or those of his associates, Tambadou told journalists, along with 14 companies linked with the former strongman.—Agencies