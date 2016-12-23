Gambat South Block adds 35MMscfd to national gas supply

Staff Reporter

Sanghar

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formally inaugurated the recently commissioned 50 MMscfd Gas Processing Facility II (GPF-II) at Gambat South Block during a well-attended event hosted by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). The occasion drew a diverse gathering comprising provincial and local government officials, area notables and media representatives.

Working on full capacity, GPF-II is currently producing 35 MMscfd pipeline quality sales gas, nearly 680 bpd condensate and 12 mtd LPG, which translates to more than 2.3 MMBOE annually, resulting in an annual saving of USD 105 million to the national exchequer. Located in district Sanghar, Sindh, Gambat South is operated by PPL with 65 percent working interest. So far, eight discoveries – Wafiq, Shahdad, Sharf, Kinza, Faiz (two formations), Kabir and Hatim – have been made in the block.