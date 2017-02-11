Gallows, prisons can’t break Kashmiris’ will

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, paying tributes to martyred liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, has said that gallows, life imprisonments, curfews, arrests, intimidations and threats cannot suppress the will of Kashmiris and their freedom sentiment.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the hanging of Muhammad Afzal Guru as glaring example of Indian judicial bias against Kashmiris. He said Afzal Guru was hanged by Indian judicial system to satisfy the collective conscious of Indians which itself speaks volumes about the sham judgment.

He said, “Likewise prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt was also executed without being given a fair trial by Indian government.” He said that India not only illegally hanged Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru in Tihar jail but also denied them a proper burial by burying them inside the jail premises. The height of shamelessness of this so-called largest democracy is that it even disallowed these martyrs one last chance of meeting their loved ones, he deplored.

The JKLF Chief maintained that hangings, arrests, life imprisonments, harassments and other oppressive measures cannot suppress the voices of Kashmiris for long and the day is not far when dawn of freedom will rise on the horizons of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Paerwan-e-Wilayat, Syed Yasoob Moosvi, in a statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, demanded the transfer of their mortal remains from New Delhi’s Tihar jail to Kashmir for proper burial.

On the other hand, the Chairman of Kashmir Council European Union, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement issued in Brussels said that the two great martyrs, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.—KMS