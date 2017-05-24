Galaxial leadership inspiration should continue

Kashmir Corner

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Jammu and Kashmiris cluttered with lives-destroying hazards and sacrifices; every corner of the Jammu and Kashmit State is bloodied with fields of human sacrifices; in 1832 the tribal chiefs of Sudhan, Maldiyals/Mughals and Rathore Rajpoot tribes were skinned alive at Mong, a hilltop near Azad Pattan. One section of historian subscribe to this site sacrifice; but a recently published book in India-held Kashmir’s academy of culture and history has mentioned in their book Pahari Tribes that the skinning alive action had taken place at Trarkhel; the author justifies that because of this live skinning the place got its name Trarkhel – a slate-stone on which skinning action happened. The writer of the book is Hindu Mr Maini.

I had given a photocopy of the book to Raja Mohammad Hanif Khan of Muslim Town for his personal reading, father of Raja Ali Mohammad Khan, friend of ex-minister and now MLA Dr Najeed Naqi Khan.

History of Jammu and Kashmir is replete with oppression and mass killings; only one order of Raja Gulab Singh used to be enough to slay several in the plains whether sinners or sinnless. Raja used to have Rs. one per application from the public applicants as redressal fee. His oft-spoken addressing phrase was ‘bhen pariya’. Jammu and Kashmir saw many droughts, the worst in 1555 when Kashmiris waves after waves migrated to far off places as in Kenya, Uganda, Central Asia, China, Tibet, etc.

The Lahori old Kashmiris migrated from Eastern Punjab to settle down in various Lahore localities. The late Mian Mohammad Sharif’s father Syed Shabbir Shah Bilgrami with his family migrated from Bilgram, a state between Kazakhstan and Nooristan, and settled down in now-East Punjab but his borther Mian Mohammad Amir settled down at Jaati Umrah, but his real brother Syed Mian Mohammad Sharif Bilgrami father of Syed Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, now Prime Minister of Pakistan and Mian Shahbaz Sharif Bilgrami , now Chief Minister of Punjab acting at present as Prime Minister of Pakistan, settled at Garhi Shahu and Kot Lakhpatt, Lahore.

Forefathers of General Pervez Ashraf Kiani and Major General Dilshad Kiani also migrated from Bilgram and settled down at various spots in Potohar region.

Lahore was the center of Kashmir struggle; to see the worsening plight of the Kashmiris, Syed Mohsin shah and Mohammad Yaqub Qureshi, Mian Mohammad Sharif and other well wishers formed All India Kashmir Committee whose first chairman was Mohammad Ahmed; later on Allama Iqbal became the president of the Kashmir Committee. Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan when shifted from Srinagar via Garhi Habibullah to Lahore gave a new impetus to Kashmir cause propagation, stationing himself in New Delhi Hotel Garhi Shahu. Sardar Mohammad Alam Dar of Islampura, near Billan Naar village of mine, was his lieutenant at Lahore Delhi Muslim Hotel.

A nice tiding came yesterday from Srinagar when JKLF chief Yasin Malik publicly announced that neither Kashmir nor Kashmiris were ever part of India. The 80 per cent Jammu and Kashmir’s total population had migrated from areas now forming Pakistan. Their oldest familia links are still alive in various towns and villages in Pakistan. Yasin Malik’s statement has been overwhelmingly welcomed across Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The ongoing struggle in Kashmir is the linkage of the oldest freedom struggles fought in various area from Basoli to Bhadarvah.