G7 urges ‘inclusive political dialogue’ in Libya

Taormina

Wrapping up their two-day summit in Taormina, Italy, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) called for a comprehensive political dialogue and national reconciliation in Libya, without making any pledges of collective assistance.

In their final communique, the G7 leaders said it is urgent to advance on the path of inclusive political dialogue and national reconciliation in Libya.

“We welcome the recent meetings between key Libyan players. All Libyans must engage with a spirit of compromise and desist from actions that would fuel further conflict,” they said.

While warning against the temptation of military settlements of the situation, we reiterate our full support for the institutional framework laid out in the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) as the framework within which political solutions can be found, including possible adjustments to the LPA that may advance reconciliation, the leaders said in the final communique.—APP