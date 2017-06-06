G-7 Ramazan Sasta Bazaar attracts people

A Ramazan Sasta Bazaar established by Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) at Sector G-7 is attracting a large number of people due to availability of commodities at cheaper rates.

An official of Sasta Bazaar told APP that Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz directed them to ensure the provision of quality edible items including fresh fruits and vegetables in these markets on concessional rates throughout the holy month.

The official warned that strict action would be taken against those found overcharging or selling poor quality fruits and vegetable.

He said all the vendors at Sasta Bazaar was also directed to display the rate lists at stalls.

He said a large number of people are daily coming to Sasta Bazaar as prices of edible items particularly of fruits, vegetables and drinks were nominal when compared to the local market.

A shopper at Sasta Bazar Muhammad Khan said the prices are less in comparison to open market here at Sasta Bazaar.

He lauded IMC for arranging a special Sasta Ramazan Bazaar to facilitate the people of Islamabad during the holy month of Ramazan. Riaz Khan, another shopper said he daily come here for buying fruits and vegetable as all the commodities are available on concessional rates.—APP

