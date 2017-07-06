G-13 residents demand early removal of wild bushes

Staff Reporter

Residents of G-13 sector Wednesday demanded early removal of wild bushes, shrubs that have grown taller than the average, following monsoon rainfall may pose security as well as health risk to locals. Residents were of a view that wild bushes and shrubs in the area have become hideouts for drug addicts and criminals.

Bushes and wild grass that grown up to long can be spotted frequently in various streets, empty plots, along roadside also in the markets of G-13 sector.

“I was always frightened as long bushes in the area provide safe heavens to hide poisonous insects that can harm children playing in the streets” Sadia a house wife of G-13/1 sector told reporter. The concerned authorities have failed to remove these wild bushes despite repeated complaints from residents, she added.

When contacted, an official of Federal Government Employees Housing foundation (FGEHF) he said the administration has started work on the removal of wild grass and shrubs within the sector. Various teams had been constituted for this purpose. He said that grass has grown significantly due to the monsoon and that the concerned department was making an effort to clear the sector.