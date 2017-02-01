FWO, PAF to set up technology cities as part of CPEC: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Wednesday said that a separate cluster of technology city in the Reshakai industrial zone would be setup as part of the CPEC.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding establishment of technology city in Reshakai, establishment of IT park in Peshawar, concessional power extension to the industrial units in the newly planned industrial estates in the backdrop of CPEC, power generation through natural gas, hydro power stations in Chitral, Malakand and Hazara Divisions and inclusion of projects for the Beijing road-show.

There would be different clusters of cities, of which two would be developed by the FWO at Rashakai and Peshawar costing 7.02 billion US dollars and one by the Pakistan Air Force, he added.

All these clusters would be meant for residential accommodations for the CPEC related activities in the region. The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on Information, Mushtaq Ahmad

Ghani, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary P&D and the resource person Mr. Kamal and others. The Chief Minister directed to acquire 125 acres of land for the Reshakai Technology City. He also directed to take all measures for the construction of CPEC tower in Peshawar. The required land would be allocated in the Hayatabad Township, he added.

Pervez Khattak asked different public sector entities tasked with targets and identification of different products of their respective departments to be sold out to the Chinese big state run companies in the Beijing road-show towards the end of March.

Different sectors have different responsibilities to fulfill and achieve the targets and all departments should not fall short of their targets, he emphasized.

The Chief Minister okayed the extension of electricity on concessional rates to all the industrial units in Reshakai, Hattar and D.I.Khan. The electricity would be produced through the natural gas under the share of the provincial government and each power station would produce 225 megawatt of electricity.

He said the government was planning to produce 1200 megawatt electricity through different projects of hydel power generation which would be extended to the 16 proposed industrial estates in the province this included the revival of sick industrial units and establishment of new one. Another 60 to 70 megawatt of electricity would be produced through different hydel power projects which would be extended to the industrial units in the entire Malakand district.

Pervez Khattak called upon the officials to be prepared for the Beijing road-show that would be held towards the end of March adding that the other projects which might not become part of the CPEC would be marketed in the road-show.