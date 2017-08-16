FWO completes construction of Nahakki tunnel

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

DG FWO Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal visited FWO projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA on eve of 14 Aug 2017. He expressed his strong resolve towards the development of KPK and FATA on the auspicious occasion of 70th Independence Day. DG FWO visited Nahakki Tunnel in Mohmand Agency and Swat Expressway Tunnel in KPK.

He acknowledged the hard work rendered by FWO troops on successful completion of Nahakki Tunnel. This is indeed a great gift to the people of Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies. He also visited Swat on the same day and reaffirmed his strong resolve towards his commitment to the people of KPK in particular.