Faisalabad

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out plan for cleanliness of the city in 157 union councils during Eid holidays.

FWMC sources said here Wednesday that over 3000 waste workers, 216 pickup vehicles, 88 loader rickshaws, 171 dumpers, 4 excavators, 2 shovels will take part in cleanliness campaign.

They said that awareness camps would be set up at 40 different places in the city where Bio D-gradable bags will be distributed among citizens free of cost.—APP