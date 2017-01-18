FWBL signs Avanza Solutions to power internet banking services

Staff Reporter

Karachi

First Women Bank Ltd. (FWBL) has signed Avanza Solutions’ Ambit 2.0 to run its internet banking services, which will allow FWBL to offer internet banking facilities to its customer base, thereby making its services more convenient and accessible. The Signing Ceremony took place at the FWBL Head Office, where Tahira Raza, President & CEO FWBL, and Mahmood Kapurwala, CEO Avanza Solutions, officially kicked-off the project. Speaking at the Signing Ceremony, Tahira Raza, President & CEO FWBL, said “We are pleased to have started the new year with this initiative as FWBL has always strived to stay true to its roots and provide convenient banking services to its customers. With Avanza’s advanced tech, we aim to move further towards that vision.”

Mahmood Kapurwala, CEO Avanza Solutions, said “Avanza strives to enable organizations like FWBL with state-of-the-art technology, ultimately helping them maximize reach, effectiveness and productivity. I’m delighted to have signed FWBL with the start of the New Year. First Women Bank is an organization that is committed to making a difference in people’s lives. I am sure that we will see great things from them in the future,” he added.