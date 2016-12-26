FUUAST Karachi campuses to remain closed on Tuesday

City Reporter

Karachi campuses of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) will remain closed on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, university officials said here on Monday.

Concerned students were, however, informed that exams scheduled for the day under the aegis of the university will be held as per program.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 9th death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson and former prime minister Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto that falls on Tuesday in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

As per programme, there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion. Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from Monday afternoon. A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday afternoon.