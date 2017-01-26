FUUAST announces admissions

City Reporter

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUAST) here on Thursday invited admission applications to its regular and executive BBA and MBA programs.

Director, Admission Cell, FUUAST, Dr. Kamal Haider said the admissions available only at Abdul Haq campus (Karachi) of the university can be availed of by candidates with minimum 45% in their intermediate and/ or bachelors exams.

The course being offered include BBA (four years) and MBA (three and a half years). Besides regular classes weekly classes will be held for candidates registered with executive program, said the official.